Guyana records eight new COVID cases, 18 deaths

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — In Guyana, the Ministry of Public Health has reported that as at July 14, the country had 308 positive cases of novel coronavirus, eight more than the previous day.

It said that while deaths from the pandemic have increased to 18, there are currently 135 active cases in isolation at various facilities and 20 individuals in institutional quarantine. The COVID-19 ICU is currently housing five patients.

The ministry said that to-date, 3,379 tests have been conducted with 3,071 yielding negative results and urged citizens to continue practising social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease.