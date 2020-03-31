Guyana records second death from COVID-19
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Guyana has recorded its second death from the coronavirus (COVID-19) as health officials Tuesday confirmed that there were now 12 positive cases of the virus in the country.
Deputy-Chief Medical Officer Dr Karen Boyle, speaking at the daily COVID-19 update, said that 10 of the cases were in Region Four, which includes the capital, while there were single cases in Region Three and Region Six.
She said that a total of 52 people had been tested and another 43 are in institutional quarantine while dozens more are on home quarantine.
The Ministry of Public Health had earlier confirmed that a 38-year-old man died Tuesday at the Coronavirus Intensive Care Unit and was one of the two persons who were recently moved to the unit after testing positive for the virus. He is reported to have had underlying medical conditions.
Dr Boyle told reporters that there is now only one patient in that unit and the other nine cases are in isolation at a medical facility. She did not provide details of the additional cases.
The Deputy Chief Medical Officer also reported that another man who died over the weekend at the West Demerara Hospital did not die from COVID-19 even though he had tested positive for the virus. She said he died from another condition and persons should be careful with spreading fake news.
The ministry said it was again urging people to heed the various health advisories and observe the correct hygiene measures and precautions.
Citizens are also asked to always practice social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus diseases, it added.
