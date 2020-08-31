Guyana records three new COVID-19 deaths, opens new centre for Disease Control and Prevention

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The Ministry of Health in Guyana is reporting three COVID-19 related deaths.

The Ministry of Health said that the three died on Sunday and that their deaths took the country's total to 39 people who have died since the first fatality was reported in mid-March.

It said the ages of those who died on Sunday ranged from 31 to 78 years and that it is in contact with all relatives and other contacts to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed.

A statement from the ministry said that to date, the country has recorded 1,234 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which 687 have recovered.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony said he is confident that the newly established Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara will be ready for occupancy later on Monday.

Dr Anthony, who toured the new facility on Sunday, accompanied by the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation's (GPHC's) Director of Medical and Professional Services, Dr Fawcett Jeffrey, said he remains “very optimistic” that by Monday “we can now have the first set of patients utilising this facility,” which has an isolation section, as well as a separate section to accommodate persons who are awaiting their COVID-19 test results.

He said while the facility currently holds 197 beds, Phase One will allow for 50 per cent usage of the institution, removing the burden from the GPHC and allowing it to cater to more severe cases, particularly patients who are on a ventilating system.