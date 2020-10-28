Guyana records two more COVID-19 deaths
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— Guyana today recorded two deaths as a result of COVID-19.
The Ministry of Health said that the deaths of a 65-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 64-year-old man from Region One (Barima-Waini) were recorded today, taking the overall death toll to 123.
Both died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Their deaths bring to 41 the number of people who have succumbed to the virus so far this month.
The ministry said it is appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the two deceased and their families and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.
It also called on the population to continue to follow the guidelines and protocols aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.
