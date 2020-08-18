Guyana records two more deaths from COVID

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Guyana has recorded two more deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) including a 32-year-old man who had been treated for suspected malaria fever.

The Ministry of Health said that the two deaths were that of a 93-year-old man who was a patient in the COVID-19 ICU at the Georgetown Hospital and the 32-year-old resident of Region One who died in the Bartica Hospital where he had been hospitalised for suspected malaria, but was tested for COVID-19. The results came back after his death.

The authorities said that the young man was working in the mining district in Region Seven before his hospitalisation in Bartica.

Their deaths bring to 25 the number of people who have died from the virus that has also affected 709 other nationals.

The Ministry of Health Tuesday said it is in contact with all relatives and other contacts of the people who died so that contact tracing could be facilitated and is again reminding citizens to practice physical distancing and wear face coverings once out in the public.