Guyana to set up diplomatic mission in Qatar, UAE
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— The government of Guyana has announced plans to further expand the country's diplomatic presence in the Middle East.
On Thursday, during his contribution to the ongoing budget debates, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, told legislators that new diplomatic missions will be set up in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
“There is a lot of private capital in that region that can help with foreign direct investments and public-private partnerships.”
He said with Guyana looking to tap into the region through foreign relations, it has set aside money in the 2021 national budget to fund the establishment of these new missions.
His announcement follows talks held last year between President Irfaan Ali and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during which they discussed several key areas of collaboration and cooperation.
Meanwhile, in keeping with discussions that were started by the former APNU+AFC government, Todd also announced that the PPP/C government was looking to move forward with a diplomatic mission in Ghana.
He said the government is currently looking at the financial model and benefits to be derived from Guyana's presence on the African continent.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy