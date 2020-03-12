Guyana vote count suspended again

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The vote count for the country's largest electoral district was suspended again today despite a court order.

Chief Justice Roxane George had ruled for the process to commence by 11:00 am today using the Statements of Poll from the Region, but head of the electoral district, Clairmont Mingo, turned up with a pre-prepared spreadsheet instead.

Party agents and observers were shocked and objected. Mingo then aborted the process and said he had to read the court judgement again.

Justice Claudette Singh, chair of the elections body GECOM, intervened and said Mingo was in charge and the process should commence. Mingo insisted on the use of the spreadsheet, and a protest again ensued. The chair then suspended the exercise, saying she wanted to have a written copy of the Chief Justice's ruling to examine before determining the way forward.

Late yesterday, GECOM said the process would resume at 9:00 am today.

Yesterday evening, the EU Observer Mission sent Mingo a written request to see the Statements of Poll he used to generate his spreadsheet.

“Pursuant to Section 4 (1) and (3) of the General Elections (Observers) Act, as well as Section 6, 7, 8 and 9 of the Administrative Arrangement between the Delegation of the European Union in Guyana and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, I am hereby requesting to examine the States of Polls, based on which you have prepared the spreadsheet of results, before the ascertainment of results for Region Four is completed,” Deputy Chief Observer Alexander Matus wrote.

Up to press time, there was no indication that Mingo had agreed to do so.

Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados and Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) underscored the importance of Mingo's role at this time.

“Any attempt to be able to stall the process or any attempt to obfuscate the process is one that runs against the spirit of the Chief Justice's judgment and it is against this background that we pray that even though the statute puts power in the hands of a Returning Officer (RO), that the RO will understand that he holds in his hands, the future and stability of Guyana as we go forward,” Mottley stated.

Mottley and a team of prime ministers from the region were able to broker discussions between President David Granger and General Secretary of the People's Progressive Party Bharrat Jagdeo.

“The way forward is to ensure the process remains where it belongs, with the Elections Commission, and I was happy that the Leader of the Opposition agreed to that. On my side, I agreed to that and we should await the outcome of that process and do not interfere and intrude in that process,” Granger stated.

Neil Marks