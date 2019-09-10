Guyana welcomes non-stop flight by JetBlue

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – The Guyana government Tuesday welcomed the announcement by the US-based carrier, JetBlue that it would expand its non-stop service to the Caribbean country beginning in April next year.

“The introduction of this immensely popular low-cost carrier will see lower ticket prices to Georgetown and provide travellers with an opportunity to fly on an airline of choice to their favourite destination,” said Public Infrastructure Minister, David Patterson.

“This agreement with JetBlue is timely and comes on the heels of continued and sustainable growth in several sectors of our economy, including, service, tourism, mining and oil and gas,” he added.

JetBlue said that the new service would begin on April 2, 2020, between Georgetown and New York.

JetBlue's director of Route Planning, Andrea Lusso said the Guyana service introduces a diverse and underserved destination to the JetBlue route map which will benefit both leisure travellers, as well as those visiting friends and relatives.

To this end, the airline said it will be introducing, “a new, low fare high-quality choice to travellers in Guyana.”

Last month, Patterson had discussed with the media JetBlue's continued efforts to establish its services in Guyana, saying then “they will be mounting a mission next month… the first or second week of next month. They will start looking at things like facilities, hotels, staffing.”

At present, American Airlines, the Trinidad-based Caribbean Airlines, and COPA Airlines operate the Guyana-US route.