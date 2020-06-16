Guyana's opposition party wants “speedy transition” as it welcomes GECOM's announcement
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— The main opposition People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Tuesday night said that it wants a “speedy transition to a democratically elected government” as it awaits the official results of the disputed March 2 regional and general elections.
“The People's Progressive Party is extremely happy with today's decision of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to direct the Chief Election Officer to prepare a report, using the recount results, in keeping with Section 96 of the Representation of the Act, Chapter 1:03; paving the way for the official declaration of election results and thereby allowing for the swearing-in of Dr Irfaan Ali as the ninth executive president of Guyana,” the PPP/C said in a statement.
The GECOM chairperson, retired Justice Claudette Singh, had earlier Tuesday said that she had requested that Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield, prepare a report to ascertain the results of the elections in keeping with the laws of Guyana.
