Guyana's president closes all bars, places of entertainment
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — President David Granger has announced the daily closure of entertainment venues and other spots from 6:00 pm (local time) daily – starting tomorrow (Friday, April 3) in an effort to strengthen containment measures in the fight against COVID-19.
In a statement today (Thursday, April 2) Granger said the new measure will result in the closure of places of entertainment, including bars, clubs, gymnasiums, night clubs, restaurants and swimming pools, between the hours of 6:00 pm and 6:00 am effective from midnight on Friday.
According to the president, this measure is being taken because people have been ignoring calls for social distancing for several weeks.
He also said that additional restrictions are expected to be rolled out by this weekend.
In his statement, Granger said Guyana is not alone in its fight against the coronavirus.
He noted a meeting was held with partners from international and non-governmental organisations to coordinate the planning of mitigative and preventative actions against the short- and long-term impact of the virus on all sectors of the country.
The president said with the rising number of cases in Guyana, it is now clear that several other measures must be put in place to keep the public safe.
He reminded the public that international airports will remain closed and the Civil Aviation Authority has also suspended the operation of flights to and from the border regions.
Schools will remain closed and visits to the elderly homes have been suspended.
