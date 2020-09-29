Guyanese man caught having sex with corpse of woman who died from COVID
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — A 50-year-old man is due to appear in court, virtually on Tuesday, after he was caught having sex with a 56-year-old woman, who had died from coronavirus (COVID-19).
Police said that the man from Train Line, Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), was held last Saturday after he was allegedly caught having sex with the corpse of the 56-year-old woman at the Port Kaituma Hospital Mortuary.
The woman, a farmer, had tested positive for COVID-19, and died on September 21.
The man has since been placed in a facility for quarantine under police guard.
On Monday, police received legal advice to charge the suspect with the offence of trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.
