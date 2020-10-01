Guyanese man gets 3 years for having sex with dead COVID patient
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — A magistrate has sentenced a 50-year-old man to three years in jail after he was convicted on the charge of trespassing with the intent to commit a sexual offence on a 56-year-old woman who died from coronavirus (COVID-19).
Magistrate Delon Bess, sitting in the Matthews Ridge Magistrate's Court, imposed the sentence after Leroy Chacon of Trainline Port Kaituma, North West District, pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared in court on Tuesday. The magistrate had adjourned sentencing.
Chacon was placed in quarantine under police guard last Saturday after he was caught performing the indecent act on the corpse of the woman who died on September 21 after displaying COVID-19 symptoms. A COVID-19 test later confirmed that she tested positive for the disease.
Chacon is reported to have visited the Port Kaituma Mortuary where the woman's body was being stored.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy