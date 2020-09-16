Guyanese priest to be ordained Bishop of Mandeville
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Bishop-elect, Father John Derek Persaud, a priest from Georgetown, Guyana, will be ordained and installed as Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Mandeville on Saturday, September 19.
A news release circulated here this morning said the ceremony will take place at the St Paul of the Cross Cathedral, Mandeville.
Due to the COVID protocols required for gatherings, attendance will be limited and by invitation only. The function will be live-streamed on social media, the news release said.
Father John was appointed as the fourth Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Mandeville on June 19, 2020 by Pope Francis.
He has been serving in his hometown as parish priest, administrator of the cathedral, director of vocations and director of religious education. He has also served the wider Caribbean church in various other capacities.
"The last Bishop of Mandeville, Most Rev Neil Tiedemann, served from 20 May 2008 until July 4, 2016. The See has been vacant since that time. Archbishop Emeritus of Kingston, Most Rev Charles H Dufour has been serving as Apostolic Administrator to the Diocese in the absence of a Bishop," the news release explained.
