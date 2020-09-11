Guyanese students to begin new learning initiatives Monday

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— The Guyana government today announced that all students in the country will be engaged in a “blended multifaceted approach” to education as of Monday, as the country seeks to provide support to students since schools were closed in March as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Education Minister Priya Manickchand said that students from nursery to tertiary levels will be engaged in the initiative and that the activities will run indefinitely until the ministry receives clearance from the relevant authorities to move students back to the classrooms.

She said the approach will allow for teaching taking place online, on the Learning Channel, via the state radio and print material; and that an estimated GUY$300 million has been set aside in the emergency national budget for learning options.

“Many schools began to engage students on those platforms already and it has been extended to Google, Zoom, WhatsApp and Facebook and we have reports of fairly good attendance,” Manickchand said, adding that the Ministry of Education is serious about reducing learning loss across the country.

She said that the ministry has already developed curriculum content for delivery on the Learning Channel and print material to be disseminated to students.