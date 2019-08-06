Guyanese woman found dead on beach after Crop-Over Festival in Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Guyanese, whose body was found on a beach in Christ Church, south of here on Monday.

The police said the body of Annastacia Natasha Angel had been seen near the water's edge and that it was subsequently pulled onto the sand.

The authorities have not indicated whether the woman was a visitor to the island for the Crop-Over Festival which ended on Monday, but are treating her death as unnatural.

Media reports said that the body was found behind a guest house and close to a hotel.