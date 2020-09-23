Gym instructor, forklift operator charged over rapes
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Detectives assigned to St Andrew North and St Mary divisions arrested and charged two men in separate incidents yesterday with breaches of the Sexual Offences Act.
Accused are a 28-year-old forklift operator of Kingston 8, and a 49-year-old gym instructor of Highgate in St Mary.
In the first incident, the St Andrew North Police report that about 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 17, the complainant was accompanied by the forklift operator to visit family. On their return, he stopped on the Whitehall main road and had sexual intercourse with her against her will. He was subsequently arrested and charged with rape.
In the second incident, the St Mary Police report that on Tuesday, September 8, the complainant visited the gym instructor with the intent to rent the premises. Whilst showing her the premises, he took her to a room where he had sexual intercourse with her against her will. The complainant reported the matter and he was subsequently charged with rape.
Their court dates are to be finalised.
