HAJ addressing Green Pond issues

ST JAMES, Jamaica - The Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) says it is giving immediate attention to the issues raised by residents of Green Pond housing scheme outside Montego Bay.

A number of homeowners complained that their new units were leaking, and that

promised infrastructure work at the scheme had not been completed.

A tour of the site on Friday revealed that several of the roofs of the one-bedroom starter units had not been capped before the recent heavy rains, as a result of which leaking was observed, HAJ said in a statement.

The roofs have since been capped, and residents interviewed said that they were happy with the speedy resolution of the problem and looked forward to other improvements, HAJ said.

It said some homeowners pointed to the state of their backyards which they claim should have been properly landscaped before they were handed over. HAJ officials on the tour assured the residents that retaining walls were being constructed and the existing wall between the adjoining Green Pond Primary School and the scheme would be raised to allay security concerns.

Lorenzo Sandford, senior manager, sales and service for the HAJ, confirmed that

83 of the 85 units have been handed over with the proviso that the HAJ will attend to any defects or faulty finishing detected.

Sandford said only a few minor complaints have been brought to the agency's attention, and gave the assurance that his team is dealing with all matters requiring repairs or adjustments.

HAJ's managing director Gary Howell gave his commitment to have the wall completed within a month. He also indicated that another community meeting would be held with the residents to provide updates, and to discuss any other concerns that may arise.