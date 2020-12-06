HAJ addressing Green Pond issues
ST JAMES, Jamaica - The Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) says it is giving immediate attention to the issues raised by residents of Green Pond housing scheme outside Montego Bay.
A number of homeowners complained that their new units were leaking, and that
promised infrastructure work at the scheme had not been completed.
A tour of the site on Friday revealed that several of the roofs of the one-bedroom starter units had not been capped before the recent heavy rains, as a result of which leaking was observed, HAJ said in a statement.
The roofs have since been capped, and residents interviewed said that they were happy with the speedy resolution of the problem and looked forward to other improvements, HAJ said.
It said some homeowners pointed to the state of their backyards which they claim should have been properly landscaped before they were handed over. HAJ officials on the tour assured the residents that retaining walls were being constructed and the existing wall between the adjoining Green Pond Primary School and the scheme would be raised to allay security concerns.
Lorenzo Sandford, senior manager, sales and service for the HAJ, confirmed that
83 of the 85 units have been handed over with the proviso that the HAJ will attend to any defects or faulty finishing detected.
Sandford said only a few minor complaints have been brought to the agency's attention, and gave the assurance that his team is dealing with all matters requiring repairs or adjustments.
HAJ's managing director Gary Howell gave his commitment to have the wall completed within a month. He also indicated that another community meeting would be held with the residents to provide updates, and to discuss any other concerns that may arise.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy