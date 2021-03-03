HEART/NSTA Trust targets enrolment of 119,350 trainees for 2021/22

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The HEART/National Service Training Agency (HEART/NSTA) Trust is seeking to enrol 119,350 trainees in its approximately160 training programmes, during the 2021/22 fiscal year.

Additionally, the agency expects that some 56,292 trainees will be certified, with 20,700 being targeted for job placement over the period.

The information is contained in the Jamaica Public Bodies Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the year ending March 2022.

The document indicates that based on market research, the HEART/NSTA plans to focus on providing training in several key emerging skills areas. These include complex problem solving, critical thinking, cognitive flexibility, service orientation, judgement and decision-making.

In addition, all core programmes will be retained and the emphasis on youth development, particularly targeting youth at risk, will continue.

Efforts will also be made to foster business and entrepreneurial growth through grant funding and incubation services.

The document noted that the Trust will seek to improve efficiency, particularly with respect to the certification process, through the timely update of records, the delivery of programmes within established timelines, closer tracking of trainees who have not completed their course, the issuing of digital/e-certificates, among other things.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trust will pursue training delivery through a range of flexible delivery modalities.

Meanwhile, the agency will continue to contribute funding for programmes administered by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.

This allocation of $400 million will support the Career Advancement Programme (CAP), technical vocational education and training integration in schools, as well as other science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) initiatives.

HEART is projecting a net surplus of $151.82 million for the new financial year and is expected to retrain its staff complement of 1,644.