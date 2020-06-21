HOPE recruits to assist with electronic monitoring of returning Jamaicans

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fifty youngsters have been recruited under the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment Programme to assist with the electronic monitoring of Jamaicans returning to the island who have been self-quarantined at home.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security Matthew Samuda during his address to the Senate on Friday.

He pointed out that these “tech savvy” HOPE recruits will be supervised by a team from the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force.

“They will earn a stipend and be beneficiaries of training modules, especially related to customer service,” Samuda said.

Launched in May 2017, the HOPE Programme provides educational and job opportunities for young people. The initiative is targeted at people aged 18 to 24 who are not employed or enrolled in a school or programme of training.

Samuda noted that the Ministry of Health and Wellness will assist the youngsters everyday with the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) and ensure they are wearing them correctly, so as to limit any risks.

“Even in crises there are opportunities and we must embrace them within the new normal,” Samuda said.

Under the controlled re-entry programme, repatriated Jamaicans must agree to a 14-day quarantine period upon their return in adherence to measures implemented by the Government to control the local spread of COVID-19.

Depending on the results of the health risk assessment conducted on their arrival, returning residents are given either government quarantine, home quarantine, stay at home/intended address, or stay in zone orders.

The Government has developed a home quarantine solution which incorporates technology that will facilitate the geofencing and monitoring of self-quarantined people, to ensure that they stay in their designated quarantine area, which may include their homes.