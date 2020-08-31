HR association calls on gov't to reimplement work-from-home policy

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Human Resource Management Association of Jamaica (HRMAJ) says there is urgent need to have the previous work-from-home mandates reinstituted for those whose jobs allow them to in light of the significant spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalisation and loss of life.

In a press release today, the association said this will provide “more than persuasive influence on employers and is a necessary and important signal from the government to organisations and the country on a whole on the imperative of limiting COVID-19 spread through uncontrolled workplace infections”.

The association said it believes that every employee who has the capacity and the resources to work from home should be allowed to. This, it said, will allow for resources and strategy to be concentrated in areas such as the front line team members who are unable to perform work remotely.

“In any event, as a country we need to focus on measuring output, activity, and results, rather than relying upon traditional methods of workflow management, as work should no longer be defined as a location,” the association argued.

“While we encourage keen attention to all workplace protocols, HRMAJ strongly re-emphasises our support for mandatory mask wearing in offices and urge strict vigilance on this by employers,” it added.