Hagley Park Road project 85% complete

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Hagley Park Road Improvement Project is approximately 85 per cent complete.

National Works Agency (NWA) Manager for Communication and Customer Services, Stephen Shaw, told JIS News in a recent interview that the drainage network is about 90 per cent complete with works to be done on the storm-water drains in the Three Miles area.

“We still have some work to do in respect of the pavement works, sidewalks and curbs. We still have some drainage features that we need to tidy up,” he said.

“Once all of those things – which are precursor items to the final lift of asphalt – are completed, then we will move quickly to have the roads paved, the markings done, the cat eyes installed, and all the permanent features in respect of the traffic signals installed and commissioned into service, so that the public can have the full benefit of the improvement works that we have undertaken here,” he noted.

Shaw told JIS News that the bridges associated with the project have been completed and are in use.

“What is left to be done is that along the structure that takes persons along Spanish Town Road, we have a bit of paving to do at the eastern end of those lanes that take persons towards downtown Kingston,” he said.

He noted that the lanes that take traffic out of the city towards Six Miles have also been completed.

Meanwhile, Shaw is urging users of the roadway to do so with extreme caution, as works are still ongoing.

The US$56-million Hagley Park Road Improvement Project is designed to significantly improve traffic flow in the Corporate Area.

Works include the widening of 3.6 kilometres of roadway from Three Miles to Maxfield Avenue, constructing a double overpass, installing and upgrading a number of traffic signals and street lights, undertaking drainage improvement; and setting back perimeter fences and boundary walls.

It forms part of the Government's legacy projects being implemented by the NWA, to improve the island's road network in order to enhance the quality of life of citizens and stimulate economic growth and development.

The legacy projects are being undertaken by China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC) under the Major Infrastructure Development Programme, which is being financed through a concessionary loan from the Government of China and the Export-Import Bank of China, is being administered by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

— JIS