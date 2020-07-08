Haiti's COVID-19 death toll reaches 117

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC)— Haiti has recorded four new deaths due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) as the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) said that the number of people testing positive for the virus had reached 6,432.

The Ministry of Public Health said that the four deaths occurred in the south-east of the country, bringing the total to 117 since the first case of the virus was detected here on March 19.

According to the health authorities, Haiti recorded 61 new cases over the past 24 hours, including seven imported cases over the past two days since the international airport re-opened on July 1.

The Ministry of Health said that the number of imported cases is 106.

It said that the number of community cases stood at 6,326, while the number of active cases is 4, 235.

“The number of suspected cases investigated since March 19, is 13,893 cases,” the ministry said, an increase of 234 over the past 24 hours.