Haiti, Guyana record more COVID cases, deaths
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC)— Haiti and Guyana both recorded deaths associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) as Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries continue to report positive cases of the virus that has killed 692,000 and infected 18.4 million others worldwide.
The Ministry of Public Health said that the five new deaths in Haiti over the past 24 hours were in the West and North Departments and the Artibonite, bringing the total to 171.
It said that 21 new cases were reported within the past 24 hours, pushing the total 7,532 cases, the majority of whom are men.
The ministry said that 2,529 active cases and 19,044 suspected cases are still being investigated. Haiti recorded its first case of the virus on March 19.
In Guyana, the death toll climbed to 22 after one person, said to be in his 70s, succumbed to the virus.
The Ministry of Public Health said that Guyana now has 497 cases after 23 more persons tested positive on Tuesday.
“To date, 186 persons have recuperated from COVID-related illnesses. Currently, there are 289 active cases in institutional isolation at various facilities across Guyana; 38 persons in institutional quarantine and two patients housed in the COVID-19 ICU. In total 4,975 persons have been tested for the virus with 4,478 yielding negative results,” the ministry said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy