Haiti, Guyana record more COVID cases, deaths

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC)— Haiti and Guyana both recorded deaths associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) as Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries continue to report positive cases of the virus that has killed 692,000 and infected 18.4 million others worldwide.

The Ministry of Public Health said that the five new deaths in Haiti over the past 24 hours were in the West and North Departments and the Artibonite, bringing the total to 171.

It said that 21 new cases were reported within the past 24 hours, pushing the total 7,532 cases, the majority of whom are men.

The ministry said that 2,529 active cases and 19,044 suspected cases are still being investigated. Haiti recorded its first case of the virus on March 19.

In Guyana, the death toll climbed to 22 after one person, said to be in his 70s, succumbed to the virus.

The Ministry of Public Health said that Guyana now has 497 cases after 23 more persons tested positive on Tuesday.

“To date, 186 persons have recuperated from COVID-related illnesses. Currently, there are 289 active cases in institutional isolation at various facilities across Guyana; 38 persons in institutional quarantine and two patients housed in the COVID-19 ICU. In total 4,975 persons have been tested for the virus with 4,478 yielding negative results,” the ministry said.