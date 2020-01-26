Haiti-bound murder suspect caught by cops

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The suspect held in connection with the murder of eight-year-old Galen Buchanan was trying to flee the island by boat to Haiti when he was arrested by detectives in Trelawny yesterday.

Phillip Rose, who also goes by the names Phillip Williams, Rochester Rose and Ochester Rose, was listed as a suspect in the abduction and murder of Galen, of a Spanish Town Road, St Andrew address. Galen was reported missing on Tuesday and a high alert was issued by the police.

About 3:15 pm on Thursday residents stumbled upon Galen's body in the harbour at Royal Palm, Bournemouth Gardens in Kingston 2, with the hands bound.