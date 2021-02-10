Haiti Opposition calls on residents to 'rise up' as strife deepens
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of Haitians chanted “Down with kidnapping! Down with dictatorship!” as they marched through the streets of Port-au-Prince on Wednesday, bolstering opposition leaders who stepped up their demands that President Jovenel Moïse resign.
The latest protest is the biggest one yet this year, and it comes just days after Moïse announced that police had arrested nearly two dozen people accused of an alleged coup conspiracy, including a Supreme Court judge who remains in jail.
Opposition leaders labelled the arrests as political repression while critics accuse Moïse of trying to become more powerful.
“We're all asking for the population to rise up,” said former Sen Youri Latortue, one of Haiti's opposition leaders. “We're not backing down.”
The opposition coalition recently announced that another Supreme Court judge, Joseph Mécène Jean-Louis, had become Haiti's supposed transitional president. Jean-Louis accepted the position, which no one in the international community has recognized.
The opposition claims that Moïse's five-year term ended on February 7, but Moïse has reiterated that it ends in February 2022 since he wasn't sworn in until 2017. Prior to that, a provisional president ruled Haiti for one year following chaotic elections marred by allegations of fraud.
The situation in Haiti has caught the attention of the international community, prompting a public statement from the US Embassy in Haiti on Tuesday, a day after Moïse's administration basically fired three Superior Court judges by announcing that they had been forced into retirement. Among the three is Jean-Louis and Yvickel Dabrézil, who was arrested on Sunday.
The US Embassy said it was scrutinising the order to determine if it's legal.
“We are deeply concerned about any actions that risk damaging Haiti's democratic institutions,” the Embassy said as it called on Moïse to hold overdue legislative elections.
Moïse has been ruling by presidential decree for more than a year after dissolving a majority of Parliament in January 2020 amid a delay in legislative elections given political gridlock and protests that paralyzed the country in 2019.
His administration also has faced an increase in violence and kidnappings and a deepening poverty, with protesters on Wednesday also demanding a better life.
The peaceful protest was interrupted by police firing tear gas on demonstrators and on a group of journalists.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy