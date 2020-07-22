Haiti adds 46 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Haiti continues to outpace the rest of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries with coronavirus infections (COVID-19), having recorded three more deaths and 46 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The latest figures released by the Ministry of Public Health show that the French-speaking country now has 7, 146 cases.

It said that the 46 new cases were one less than the number of those recovered over the past 24 hours and that the three new deaths in the Artibonite department, has brought the national total to 154.

Haitian authorities said that there are 17,012 suspected cases of the virus under investigation.