104 new COVID-19 cases in Haiti
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — Haiti recorded a significant increase in the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases over the past 24 hours as the death toll from the virus climbed to 143 with two new deaths.
The Ministry of Public Health said that the 104 new cases is a marked increase over the 37 that had been recorded on Tuesday, which has pushed the total number of cases to 6,831 since the first case was detected on March 19 this year.
The ministry said that the two new deaths were recorded in the North Department adding that there were 3,405 active cases being treated, an increase of 259 over the past 24 hours.
It said that the number of suspected cases in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country is 15,424, an increase of 560 over Tuesday's figures.
