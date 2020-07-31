Haiti continues to lead Caribbean countries in COVID positive cases

PORTAU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — Haiti has recorded 34 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as several other Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries also reported significant increases in positive cases over the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Public Health said the new cases brought the total to 7,412 cases since the first case was reported on March 19.

It said two new deaths were also recorded in the West and North Departments, bringing the national total to 161.

Haiti has 2,784 active cases and the health authorities are investigating 18,174 other suspected cases.

Guyana said that the number of positive cases has passed the 400-mark with the Ministry of Public Health reporting that as of July 30, there were 401 positive cases.

“Currently, there are 196 active cases in institutional isolation at various facilities across Guyana; 50 persons in institutional quarantine and three patients housed in the COVID-19 ICU. In total 4,641 persons have been tested for the virus with 4,240 yielding negative results,” the ministry said.

In The Bahamas, the authorities said that 24 additional confirmed cases were recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 508.

The authorities said three deaths were confirmed on Thursday bringing the death toll to14.

Suriname on Thursday reported 39 positive and according to the official data, the number of corona infections is 1,650, including 542 active cases.

“There are 97 civilians in the hospital with the new coronavirus, ten of whom are on the Intensive Care Unit. The number of positives in isolation is 435 and in quarantine (not positive) are 434 people.”

Trinidad and Tobago, which in recent days, has recorded an increase in COVID-19 cases, said there were five more cases on Friday with the sources of two of them unknown.

The Ministry of Health said that there have been 169 positive cases with eight deaths since the start of the pandemic.

“Five additional persons have tested positive for COVID-19. Three are primary contacts of a recently positive COVID-19 patient. Two are pending epidemiological investigation,” the ministry said in its daily bulletin.