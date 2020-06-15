Haiti continues to record more COVID-19 deaths, infections
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC)— The death toll from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) here climbed to 73 as the French-speaking Caribbean Community country continues to grapple with the pandemic that has resulted in 4,309 people testing positive for the virus.
The Ministry of Public Health said that three new deaths were recorded in Artibonite and in Grand'Anse over the past 24 hours.
It said that 144 new cases were recorded on Sunday and that Delmas on the outskirts of the capital, and Port-au-Prince itself were the leading areas where the virus has taken hold since the first positive test was detected on March 19.
According to the Ministry of Public Health, the two areas had 862 and 815 confirmed cases.
It said that the number of active cases stood at 4,212 while the number of suspected cases investigated over the last three months was 9,006 cases.
Meanwhile, the Haitian Youth Observatory said it is urging young people to participate in a survey by the United Nations Population Fund on the situation of young people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
