Haiti nears 100 deaths from COVID

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — Haiti today closed in on the 100 mark for the number of people killed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) after the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country recorded four new deaths from the virus over the past 24 hours.

In its daily bulletin, the Ministry of Public Health said that the four deaths brought the total to 96.

It said that the 114 new cases of which 59.9 per cent were men, brought the total positive cases of the virus since March 19 to 5,543 with 512 people recovering.

The Ministry of Public Health said there were 4,935 active cases, an increase of 110, from the previous day's figure. It said that the number of suspected cases investigated since March 19 had reached 11,375 cases.