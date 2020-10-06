Haiti only Caribbean country to benefit from new IMF initiative

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — Haiti is the only Caribbean Community (Caricom) country that will benefit from a decision by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to provide a second six-month tranche of debt service relief for 28 member countries under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT).

The IMF said that this latest approval follows the first six-month tranche approved on April 13 this year, and enables the disbursement of grants from the CCRT for payment of eligible debt service falling due to the IMF from October 14, 2020 to April 13, 2021, estimated at US$227 million.

The Washington-based financial institution said that subject to the availability of sufficient resources in the CCRT, debt service relief could be provided for a total period of two years, through April 13, 2022, estimated at nearly US$959 million.

It said relief on debt service will free up scarce financial resources for vital emergency medical and other relief efforts while these members combat the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Apart from Haiti, the other countries, are mainly African countries, including Central African Republic, Niger, Rwanda, Sierra Leonne and Tanzania.

The IMF said that its managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, following the first tranche, had launched an urgent fundraising effort that would enable the CCRT to provide relief on debt service for up to a maximum of two years, while leaving the CCRT adequately funded for future needs.

“This will require a commitment of US$1.4 billion. Thus far, donors have provided grant contributions totalling about SDR 360 million, including from the UK, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, China, Mexico, Sweden, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, and Malta.”

The IMF said it has acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to exact a serious human and economic toll on the Fund membership and welcomed the generous contributions in recent months and stressed the importance of ongoing efforts to secure additional resources for timely grant assistance in the future.

The IMF said that it was also agreed that it would be useful to conduct a stocktaking on the CCRT before the end of the second tranche period in April 2021.

Meanwhile, Caribbean countries that are members of the IMF are expected to benefit from a decision by the Washington-based financial institution based on the persistent impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to approve a six-month extension of the temporary increase in access limits under its emergency financing instruments, through April 6, 2021.

“Against the background of urgent balance of payments needs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, in April 2020 the IMF approved a temporary increase in access limits under its emergency financing instruments, the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI), available to all members, and the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF), available only to low-income countries eligible for concessional financing.”

“The limits on annual access were raised from 50 to 100 per cent of quota, and the limits on cumulative access were increased from 100 to 150 per cent of quota, for the six-month period through October 5, 2020.

“As of August 31, 2020, sixty-nine members have received financial support through the Fund's emergency financing instruments since the onset of the pandemic, three-quarters of whom received support at the higher levels made possible by the increase in the access limits,” the IMF added.