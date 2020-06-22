Haiti passes 5,000 cases of coronavirus

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — Haiti rolled passed 5,200 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past three months as the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country registered 134 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Public Health in its daily bulletin said that said that while there were no new deaths, the number of people killed by the virus, first detected here on March 19, stood at 88.

It said 5,211 people have been infected with the virus that has killed 467,000 people and infected nearly nine million others worldwide since it was first detected in China last December.

The ministry said there were now 5,099 active cases of the virus here and that the number of suspected cases investigated since March 19, is 10,662, an increase of 284 over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Claude Joseph, said that nationals wishing to return to the country must comply with measures taken by the Haitian health authorities, the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization.

The authorities said that the passports of those arriving will be kept by the immigration authorities during the 15-day quarantine period, and that no prior government authorisation is required to board a passenger on a flight to Haiti.