Haiti passes 8,000 COVID-19 case mark

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — Haiti now has 8,016 cases of the novel coronavirus disease, 19 of which were recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, there were 2,373 active cases and 21, 999 suspected cases have been investigated since the first positive case was recorded on March 19.

They said that there are 152 imported cases since the airports were reopened in July.