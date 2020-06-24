Haiti records 113 new COVID cases
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC)— Haiti recorded 113 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) including one death, during the past 24 hours as the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country continues to outpace the rest of the 15-member grouping with cases of the global pandemic.
The Ministry of Public Health in its daily bulletin said that as a result of the new cases, Haiti now has a total of 5,324 cases since the first case was reported on March 19.
It said that the death in the north of the country brings the national total to 89 and that 436 people have recovered from the virus.
The health authorities said that the number of active cases here was 4,799, while 10,825 people suspected of having the disease have been tested since March 19.
Meanwhile, the Catholic Relief Service through an initiative funded by the European Union, has provided 15 handwashing stations, with boxes of soaps and gallons of chlorine in some areas, as the authorities urge Haitians to continue to follow the hygiene protocols necessary for stemming the spread of the virus.
