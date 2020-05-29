Haiti records 123 more positive cases of COVID-19
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (CMC)— Haiti on Friday recorded 123 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), pushing the country's total since March 19 to 1,443, health officials have confirmed.
The Ministry of Public Health also reported one death, bringing the total to 33 and appealed to Haitians to follow the guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of the virus on the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country.
According to the Ministry, 61.3 per cent of the new cases were men, while 38.7 per cent were women and that the number of active cases stood at 1,386 an increase 122 in a 24 hour period.
It said the number of suspected cases is 3,966 cases with 320 people hospitalised and 1, 386 people quarantined at home.
Meanwhile, the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation for Development (AECID) has provided US$500,000 towards the emergency plan being developed by the National Directorate of Drinking Water and Sanitation of Haiti (Dinepa) to respond to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on drinking water and sanitation over the next three months.
