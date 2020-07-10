Haiti records 13 deaths over a two day period from COVID-19
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — Haiti has recorded seven deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours as the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country continue to lead the 15-member regional integration grouping in the number of positive cases and deaths associated with the virus .
The latest figures released by the Ministry of Public Health said that over the past two days, the country had recorded a total of 13 deaths, bringing the total to date to 130.
It said that the last seven cases were from the West Department, the North-East Department and the Airbonite Department, where the majority of the cases were recorded.
According to the Ministry of Public Health, Haiti recorded 96 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 6,582.
It said that as usual, the majority of the new cases were men and that health authorities are treating 3,993 cases active cases while the number of suspected cases investigated since March 19, when the first case was detected, is 14,325 cases, an increase of 336 over the last set of figures.
Haiti has the most cases of the virus, followed by Jamaica with 753 positive cases and 10 deaths. Guyana has a total of 286 positive cases and 16 deaths.
