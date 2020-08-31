Haiti records 35 new cases, Dominica confirms 3 new positives since airport reopening

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Haiti recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19 pushing the total confirmed cases to 8,209 cases.

They said that there are now 2,180 active cases with 23,912 cases under investigation since the first case was detected on March 19. The country's death toll stands at 201.

Meanwhile, Dominica's health minister Dr Irving McIntyre said a 33-year-old woman, who arrived here last week from New York, has been placed in quarantine after testing positive for the virus. Her case brings to three, the number of persons testing positive since the island reopened its airport to international traffic in mid-August.

“In view of the fact that this traveller came from a high risk country, specific protocols had to be followed,” he said, adding that following the tests the patient was transferred to the COVID facility at Princess Margaret Hospital in the capital.

“This brings our present active cases to three. We are also retesting our index case one,” he said, using the occasion to remind Dominicans of the need to follow the guidelines put in place to curb the spread of the virus.