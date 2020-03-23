Haiti records additional cases of COVID-19
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (CMC)— Haiti has recorded three new cases of the coronavirus and health officials on the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country urged people to follow instructions given by the relevant authorities so as to prevent the spread of the virus.
The Ministry of Public Health and Population (MSPP) said that the three new cases bring to five the total number of positive cases since the first was detected on March 19.
As on the previous occasions, the MSPP has not provided any specifics regarding the cases, saying, “within the framework of the transparency that the Government has promised, it will continue to provide the population with good information so that they can properly protect themselves”.
The MSPP said it was urging the members of the population to respect all the principles of health and safety that the state has already given to prevent the disease from spreading in the country.
The virus was first detected in China last December and since then 13,039 people have died worldwide with most of the cases being in China and Italy.
There is no known cure for the virus that has spread to more than 110 countries.
