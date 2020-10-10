Haiti records another death from COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Haiti recorded another death from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, as Caribbean countries continue to see an increase in positive cases.

Authorities said the death toll now stands at 230.

The number of persons who have since recovered is 7,013 but there are 1, 611 active cases.

In Suriname, the number of active COVID-19 cases fell back below the 100 limit to be at 96. In the last 24 hours, 14 persons tested positive, with 12 of them being in the capital, Paramaribo.

The Dutch-speaking Caribbean country has a total of 5,018 coronavirus cases.

“The number of people cured is 4,816, including 20 in the past 24 hours. For the sixth day in a row, the death toll remained stationary at 106. Furthermore, there are 29 people in hospitals, four in intensive care units and 60 positives in isolation,” the Ministry of Health said.

It said the number of civilians in quarantine increased to 424 after it was reported on October 6 that there were no people in quarantine at all. The sharp increase in three days has to do with the passengers who came from the Netherlands.

A 54-year-old female visitor tested positive for COVID-19, pushing Barbados' tally of confirmed cases to 205.

The woman, whose travel originated in the United States, landed in Barbados on an Air Canada flight on Thursday. Her result was one of the 528 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory on Thursday. To date, the lab has completed 26 ,971 tests.

One person recovered from the viral illness and was discharged from isolation. This brings the island's total number of recoveries to 183, while the number of persons in isolation remains at 15. There were seven deaths since the first case was recorded in March.