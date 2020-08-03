Haiti records four new COVID-19 deaths
PORT AU PRINCE, HAITI (CMC) — Haiti, which has one of the highest number of COVID-19 cases within the Caribbean Community (Caricom), registered 44 new cases within the past 24 hours, well as four deaths, according to figures released by the Ministry of Public Health.
It said that the total number of positive cases in the French-speaking country has risen to 7,468 since the first case was detected on March 19.
The ministry said that the four new deaths, including three in the West Department and the other in the North Department, brought the death toll to 165.
Haiti has 2,697 active cases and 18,540 suspected cases while 4,606 persons have been healed of the virus.
