Haiti records more deaths and cases from COVID-19

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — Haiti moved closer to recording 4,500 positive cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday after the authorities on the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country said 132 new cases and three deaths were reported over the past 24 hours.

Haiti is by far the leading CARICOM country with cases of the virus that was first detected in China last December and blamed for 432,000 deaths and the infection of eight million others worldwide

The Ministry of Public Health said that the 132 new cases had brought the total to 4,441 since the first case was recorded on March 19.

It said that most of the cases are men and that the three new deaths in the west and northwest had brought the total to 76.

The ministry said that there were 4,341 active cases while the number of suspected cases had been put at 9047.