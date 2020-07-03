Haiti records more deaths from COVID-19

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — Haiti recorded three more deaths as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19), pushing the total to 110, health authorities have confirmed.

The Ministry of Public Health said that the deaths, including that of a child, occurred in the Department of Grand Anse over the past 24 hours.

It said that the country recorded 61 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 6101 since the first case was detected here on March 19.

According to the health authorities, there are 4850 active cases with the number of suspected cases investigated three months ago being 12,735.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe said that over the next two weeks, Haitians returning from the United States “will not have to submit a test for COVID-19”.

Four flights have arrived here from the US and one from the Dominican Republic, and Public Health Minister, Marie Gréta Roy Clément, said “all the people who have to return home will have to undergo a quarantine at home”.

She said the “epidemiology service will keep in touch with these people to monitor them”.

Prime Minister Jouthe has also sought to re-assure citizens that the authorities are taking all precautions to curb the spread of the virus that has killed more than half a million people and infected nearly 11 million others worldwide.

“Of course, the fears are there and are for all countries… we are even more afraid of the situation in Florida where the cases explode and where a large Haitian community lives.

“This is why we ask the passengers to go into home quarantine. If the person shows symptoms, he will be taken in charge by the Ministry of Public Health,” he added.