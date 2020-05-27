Haiti records more than 300 COVID-19 cases over a three-day period
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — Haiti has recorded more than 100 new cases and two deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases in the French-speaking country to 1,174.
The Ministry of Public Health said the 111 new cases meant that over the past three days Haiti recorded more than 300 new cases of the virus that was first detected in China last December and linked to 3510,000 deaths and 5.6 million others being infected worldwide.
As had been the case on previous occasions, the Ministry of Public Health said that the majority of the new cases were men, with 61 per cent of them being infected over the past 24 hours.
The ministry said that there were also two new deaths on the western section of the capital, bringing the islandwide total to 33 since the first case of the virus was recorded here on March 19.
It said that the number of active cases is now 1,119, an increase of 109 over the last figures and that the number of suspected cases is 3,475, an increase of 147 cases over the previous day.
The Ministry of Public Health has urged persons to continue to follow the guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, adding that 294 people remain hospitalised. It said there were 765 people, a decrease of 339 people over the past 24 hours.
