Haiti records one more death from COVID-19

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Haiti jumped to 7,340 cases after the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country recorded 25 new cases on Monday.

The Ministry of Public Health said that the death toll had also increased to 158 after a death was recorded in the south Department.

It said that men continue to be the main victims of the virus that was first detected in China last December and linked to 654,000 deaths and the infection 16.5 million others worldwide.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, 59 per cent of the cases were men. Haiti recorded its first case on March 19.

It said that the number of persons who have recovered stood at 4,365, unchanged for the last 48 hours, while active cases are 2, 817, an increase of 24 since Sunday.

Haitian health authorities said that since March 19, they have investigated 17,748 cases of the coronavirus.