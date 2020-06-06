Haiti records over 1,000 COVID cases within one week
PORT AU PRINCVE, Haiti (CMC) — Haiti recorded more than 1,000 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) within a seven-day period as the number of cases in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country neared 3,000 on Saturday.
The Ministry of Public Health said that 184 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed, bringing the total since March 19 to 2,924 cases with the majority, 59.3 per cent, being men.
The authorities said that the number of active cases had increased to 2,850, a 3.9 per cent or 184 cases during the past 24 hours, while the number of suspected cases investigated since March 19, stood at 6,626 cases.
Haiti has so far recorded 50 deaths from the virus that was first detected in China last December and blamed for more than 399,000 deaths and the infection of 6.8 million others worldwide.
Haiti presents the worst epidemiological scenario among the 15-member Caricom grouping where cases range from 18 in Dominica to 595 in Jamaica.
