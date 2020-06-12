Haiti records six deaths as COVID-19 cases near 4,000 mark

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC)— Haiti recorded six deaths over the past 24 hours as the country neared the 4,000 mark for persons infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ministry of Public Health announced.

It said that 145 new cases were confirmed bringing the total to 3, 941 since the first case was detected on March 19.

The six new deaths were recorded in the west and in the Artibonite, on the outskirts of the capital, bringing the national total to 64.

The ministry also reported that there were 3,853 cases and that the number of suspected cases investigated since March 19 stood at 8,081.