Haiti records six new deaths as COVID cases continue to rise
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — Haiti has recorded six new deaths as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) recorded 17 new cases of the virus over the past 24 hours.
The Ministry of Public Health said that the deaths occurred in the West, Central and South-East Departments, bringing the total to date to 177.
It said that the 17 new cases have brought the total to 7,599 since the first case was detected on March 19 this year and as had been the case on previous occasions, men accounted for most of the cases.
The Ministry of Public Health said that there were now 2, 529 active cases while 19,601 cases have been investigated since March.
The announcement of the increased cases comes as the United States has issued a maximum level 4 traveller alert for Haiti, urging its nationals to “avoid travel to the CARICOM country due to COVID-19, crime, civil unrest, and kidnapping”.
In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued a level 3 travel health alert for Haiti due to Covid-19 and recommend that American nationals reconsider their trips to Haiti.
“Travelers to Haiti may experience border closures, airport closures, travel prohibitions, stay at home orders, business closures, and other emergency conditions within Haiti due to COVID-19,” the US authorities said.
They said violent crime, such as armed robbery and carjacking, is common.
“Kidnapping is widespread. Kidnappers may use sophisticated planning or take advantage of unplanned opportunities. Victims have included US citizens.
“Demonstrations, tire burning, and roadblocks are frequent, unpredictable, and can turn violent. Local police may lack the resources to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents. Emergency response, including ambulance service, is limited or non-existent.
“The US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in some areas of Haiti,” Washington said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy