Haiti records third death from COVID-19

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC)— The Haitian Ministry of Health is reporting that a third person has died from COVID-19 in the French speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country.

According to the Ministry of Public Health and Population, the 57-year-old man, who had various health conditions, including diabetes and hypertension, died on Saturday, just three days after the second death was reported.

“The Ministry salutes the memory of this compatriot who has left and wishes strength and courage to his family, friends and all those affected by this departure.”

Health officials in the statement also reminded the population “to be more careful because this new coronavirus is a reality, it is together that we will succeed in dealing with it.”

To date, Haiti has recorded 33 cases of the virus.