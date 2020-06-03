Haiti records three more deaths from COVID-19

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — Haiti continues to record high numbers of positive cases of the coronavirus with the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country recording 281 cases over the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Public Health said that as a result, the country now has a total of 2,507 cases of the virus that was first detected in China last December and blamed for 376,000 deaths and over 6.2 million infections worldwide.

The ministry also reported that three more deaths had been reported, for a total of 48 since the first case of the virus was detected here on March 19.

The number of active cases is now 2,435 with the Ministry of Public Health indicating that there were 5,562 suspected cases.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the National Police of Haiti, Rameau Normil, said that since the pandemic at least six police officers have died from the COVID-19.

He said that the authorities would continue to provide medical and social services to police officers as the country deals with the spread of the virus.

In addition, arrangements will be made with technicians from the ministry of public health to disinfect certain spaces and buildings in which police and administrative staff work, in order to considerably reduce the risk of contamination.

But Normil said the police and other workers must continue to follow the various measures including hand washing, mandatory wearing of masks, and physical distancing.