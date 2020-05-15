Haiti records two more COVID-19 deaths, 39 new cases

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC)— Haitian health authorities Friday expressed concern at the “rapid” increase in cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) after the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country recorded 39 new cases and two deaths from the virus.

The Ministry of Public Health said that the new cases pushed the island's total to 273 since the start of the pandemic here on March 19 this year.

It said that 20 people have now died from the virus that was first detected in China last December and blamed for more than 300,000 deaths and the infection of over four million others worldwide.

The Ministry of Health said that most of the new cases were men and that the number of active cases in Haiti, excluding death and recovery, now stands at 235 cases.

In addition, the authorities said 232 people have been hospitalised, while 1,050 others are in home quarantine.

The health authorities have been urging nationals to follow the various measures to prevent the spread of the virus including avoiding close contact with someone with flu-like illness and invite the person to seek treatment.